Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has said that Thandani Ntshumayelo can play a big role in the club’s remaining six matches to help fight off relegation if the midfielder proves his fitness during the two-week international break.

The Limpopo club on Monday announced the acquisition of the 28-year-old on a three-month deal with an option to renew the contract for two more years.

Ntshumayelo has nursed himself back to fitness from a two-year ban for substance abuse‚ reduced from four years recently‚ training with his old SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt at Bidvest Wits for five months.

Hunt eventually turned the former Orlando Pirates midfielder down on contract‚ but he has found one at Baroka.

Having trained at Wits since September last year‚ Ntshumayelo’s physical condition ought to have improved and Nyirenda confirmed that the player is not too far off from full fitness.