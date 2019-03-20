Africa to debate whether the IAAF's proposed rules just a ploy to target the continent's athletes

Are the proposed International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) rules just a ploy to target athletes on the African continent?

This question will be very high on the agenda and will be debated at the 28th congress of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) to be held in Ivory Coast next month.

In recent months the IAAF has proposed a number of drastic regulations that appear to target African athletes and tough-talking Athletics South Africa (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana said the time has come for the CAA to thoroughly interrogate the burning issue.

“We are going to have to deal with this issue at the CAA congress in Côte d’Ivoire where all the nations are going to attend‚” he said.

The athletics world is waiting for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to deliver a decision in the controversial case between the IAAF and South African Olympic champion Caster Semenya.