Veteran Reneilwe “Yeye” Letsholonyane says failure to qualify for this year's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt is unthinkable for Bafana Bafana and coach Stuart Baxter's charges must ensure that this doesn't become a reality in Tunisia on Sunday.

Letsholonyane‚ who played 52 matches for the national team and scored two goals‚ said it would be a "huge disappointment" if South Africa does not line up against the continent's best in June.

“It would be a huge disappointment for the whole country if we do not qualify for this tournament‚” he said.

“We are supposed to have qualified by now but we didn’t get points where we were supposed to have gotten them somewhere during the qualification programme.

"Having said that‚ our fate is still in our hands compared to previous years where we relied on other teams to do us favours.”