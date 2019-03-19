Zolani Tete advises Ali Funeka to hang gloves
Global star boxer Zolani "Last Born" Tete has poured his heart out on how he feels about Ali "Rush Hour" Funeka still being active.
Both hail from Mdantsane and there is no beef between the two accomplished pugilists, but only empathy from Tete who feels it is time that 40-year-old Funeka ends his illustrious career.
"I was worried," said Tete in reaction to Funeka's sixth-round stoppage win against Uyanda Nogogo at Orient Theatre on Sunday.
The stoppage was Funeka's 32nd in 40 wins against 10 losses and three draws.
Tete, who jets out to Las Vegas on Saturday to join American trainer Floyd Mayweather Snr before he takes on WBA Super champion Nonito Bonaire in their unification bout, the semifinal of the World Boxing Super Series on April 27, attended the tournament on Sunday.
Speaking exclusively to Sowetan, Tete said: "Age is against Ali; his heart is still in the game and that is natural for us boxers, until something really bad happens. Ali's legs can no longer carry him.
"I think he should call it quits this year before something bad happens to him."
Tete, who has left 21 of his 28 victims gasping for air, added: "What also got me more worried was when his corner allowed him to stand and not sit down at the end of each round when they could see that Ali's legs needed a rest."
The bout headlined Xaba Promotions bill which saw Sabelo Ngebiyana win the vacant SA junior bantamweight belt with a fourth-round stoppage of Sikho Nqothole in their eagerly-awaited rematch. He first beat him in November.