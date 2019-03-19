Zolani Tete advises Ali Funeka to hang gloves

Global star boxer Zolani "Last Born" Tete has poured his heart out on how he feels about Ali "Rush Hour" Funeka still being active.

Both hail from Mdantsane and there is no beef between the two accomplished pugilists, but only empathy from Tete who feels it is time that 40-year-old Funeka ends his illustrious career.

"I was worried," said Tete in reaction to Funeka's sixth-round stoppage win against Uyanda Nogogo at Orient Theatre on Sunday.

The stoppage was Funeka's 32nd in 40 wins against 10 losses and three draws.

Tete, who jets out to Las Vegas on Saturday to join American trainer Floyd Mayweather Snr before he takes on WBA Super champion Nonito Bonaire in their unification bout, the semifinal of the World Boxing Super Series on April 27, attended the tournament on Sunday.