'We can't park the bus against Libya‚' says Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter

So‚ even if South Africa have gone unbeaten and conceded just one goal – in the 1-1 draw against Nigeria in Johannesburg – going to North Africa to defend against a Libya who penetrated Bafana with a dangerous counterattack in the 0-0 draw in Durban would be foolhardy.

Baxter said he wants an aggressive approach‚ trying to control the game and leaving as little as possible to chance in Sfax.

“I think we can go there and defend‚ but I don’t think we can go there and park the bus and think we’re going to stay in our own defending zone for 90 minutes‚” the coach said.

“I don’t think that’s the sort of mentality we have; I don’t think it’s the sort of team we have.

“I think the gameplan has to be quite aggressive.

"I think it has to be with a great attention to our defending‚ without having that impact negatively on our desire to get at them and at their throat every time we can.

“It’s also a difficult one to answer because you don’t know how Libya are thinking.