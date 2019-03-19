Tottenham coach Pochettino picks Barcelona as favourites to win Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said Barcelona will have the edge in their much-anticipated Uefa Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United and has backed the Spanish club to lift the title for a sixth time.

United have rediscovered their verve under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who took over from Jose Mourinho in December, and has guided the club to 14 wins in 19 games.

Pochettino, however, feels United still have a lot of work to do to compete with Barcelona, who are 10 points clear at the top of the La Liga standings.

"If there is one favourite team to win Champions League it is Barcelona," former Espanyol boss Pochettino told reporters.