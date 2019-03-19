Surf lifesavers gear up for national championships in Bay

Port Elizabeth will be flooded with lifesavers from across the country when the General Tire SA Lifesaving Championships start on Sunday.

With close to 2000 of the best surf lifesavers heading to the Bay, King’s Beach, as well as the Newton Park Swimming Pool, will welcome competitors across various divisions including nippers, juniors, seniors and masters as they vie for top honours in their respective events.

In 2018 1669 competitors from 41 national clubs competed in 528 events over an eight-day period with Marine Surf Lifesaving Club (KZN, Durban) claiming the first Overall Surf and Pool title across all the categories.

The festivities get underway on Sunday morning with the masters' surf championships at King’s Beach on Sunday morning before the official event opening ceremony takes place later that afternoon.

Monday morning’s action starts with the Masters Pool Championships from 8 am until 2 pm followed by the junior and senior pool championships which get underway from 2 pm through to 6 pm.

The second and third days of the junior and senior championships will happen on Tuesday and Wednesday morning. The final two days of competition at the Newton Park Pool will see the nipper pool championships taking place, as the future stars of surf lifesaving go head-to-head for gold.