Lizo Gqoboka hopeful the tide has turned at success-starved Bulls
The Bulls may have underachieved in recent years but prop Lizo Gqoboka believes they are finally reaping the rewards of the hard work they have been putting in behind the scenes.
The Pretoria side failed to reach the Super Rugby knockout stage for six seasons in succession but they have reason to be optimistic in this campaign after starting with three wins out of four.
They looked convincing when they overcame fierce local rivals the Stormers‚ the Lions and the Sharks in the opening rounds of the tournament.
Their only defeat came in the second week against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires and the Springboks forward said their impressive start shows that things are starting to fall into place at success-starved Loftus.
“We have been pushing very hard for a couple of years now as a group and I am glad that things are finally coming together‚” he said at Loftus as they prepared to host struggling Chiefs on Saturday.
“We are starting to see the things that we have been doing for the past few years clicking and I am happy that it is all coming together now‚” continued Gqoboka‚ whose progress was hampered by a series of injuries in recent years.
“On a personal level‚ I have never had a long-term injury before‚ so it was tough for me mentally.
"But I focused on the process of getting my fitness and confidence back. It is more about trying to be better than I was before.”
Gqoboka‚ who has featured in all the Bulls matches this season‚ said even though they underachieved in recent seasons‚ they have been playing good rugby.
“I think what countered against us the most was the killer instinct‚" he said.
"We played good rugby last year but couldn’t keep momentum for 80 minutes and finish off games.
"We only played well in the first 40 minutes and around the 60th minute we allowed the opposition to come at us.
"This year we do it for 80 minutes and even 100 minutes if needs be‚ I think that is the difference‚” he said‚ adding that he is enjoying working with scrum coach Daan Human.
“Every front row you come against in Super Rugby is quality and you must be at your best to compete.
"But we focus on our processes.
"Daan is an experienced and world class coach who has played overseas and for the Springboks and I think we are taking steps in the right direction.”