Lizo Gqoboka hopeful the tide has turned at success-starved Bulls

The Bulls may have underachieved in recent years but prop Lizo Gqoboka believes they are finally reaping the rewards of the hard work they have been putting in behind the scenes.

The Pretoria side failed to reach the Super Rugby knockout stage for six seasons in succession but they have reason to be optimistic in this campaign after starting with three wins out of four.

They looked convincing when they overcame fierce local rivals the Stormers‚ the Lions and the Sharks in the opening rounds of the tournament.

Their only defeat came in the second week against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires and the Springboks forward said their impressive start shows that things are starting to fall into place at success-starved Loftus.