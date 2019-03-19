Durban school eye festival of memories

Northwood will be aiming to take home some special memories from their maiden appearance in the Standard Bank Grey High Rugby Festival when it takes place in Port Elizabeth on Thursday and Saturday.

The Durban outfit will join KwaZulu-Natal colleagues Durban High School at the festival and will be among 25 first teams playing in the two-day sporting extravaganza.

A total of 80 matches from U14 to the first teams will be held on seven fields.

Besides the Grey fields – Phillip, Pyott, Gordon and Pollock – games will also be played at the Old Grey, Crusaders and Police fields.

Northwood, who had a notable win over Maritzburg College recently, face a daunting task in that they are up against two of the top Eastern Cape schools, opening against the hosts on Thursday and then playing Selborne on Saturday.

However, director of rugby Jonathan Scruby said they were ready for the challenge and delighted to be part of the festival for the first time.

“Northwood have come a long way in a short space of time,” Scruby said.

“We have never played Grey High before and are really excited at the challenge and opportunity that awaits us.

“We have nothing to lose and feel our rugby is in a place now where we can make sure we enter every game with the right mindset.

“We expect a massive battle and for any team in our position I would envision the hardest part will be to ignore the sense of occasion and just go out and enjoy ourselves.”

Having being offered the invitation, Scruby said they jumped at an opportunity to test themselves against some of the best teams in the country.

In their favour is that there is a good degree of continuity, with 12 players back from the 2018 squad of 15.

Many hours spent with mental coach Justin Bodill have helped to instil in the squad the values they want to carry through the season.

“For us the Grey festival is all about the experience,” Scruby said.

“We want our boys to appreciate the chance to be a part of something packed with so much tradition.

“Outside of that, it’s all about creating memories.”