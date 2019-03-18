Bafana Bafana will have to lift their game to a significantly higher level when they take on unpredictable Libya in the return leg of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Sfax on Sunday.

Bafana need a draw from their final Group E game at the imposing 25 000-seater Stade Taïeb Mhiri to qualify for this tournament that will be hosted by Egypt between June and July.

Libya‚ who are hosting Banfana Bafana at neighbouring Tunisia due to the unstable security situation in their country‚ need an outright win to seal a place in the tournament.

Bafana drew 0-0 with Libya at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban in September.

The Libyans displayed an iron defence and a dangerous counterattack‚ penetrating South Africa several times as Itumeleng Khune‚ who is not available this time around due to injury‚ had to pull off some acrobatic saves to keep his team in the game.

Coach Stuart Baxter admitted South Africa will probably need an improved performance in the away match to achieve a draw or a win.

“Looking at the game [in Durban]‚ which I have done many times since then‚ I wouldn’t say they pierced us with their good play‚” the coach said.