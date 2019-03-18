Manchester United can't afford any more slip-ups, says Matic

Back-to-back defeats in the FA Cup and Premier League have sapped much of the momentum from Manchester United's revival under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but midfielder Nemanja Matic says a top-four finish is still in their sights.

Saturday's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers followed a 2-0 loss at Arsenal last week.

With eight games to play, fifth-placed United are a point ahead of Chelsea, two points adrift of Arsenal and three behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Uefa Champions League qualification spots.

"We have to give our best now to reach the top four. We cannot let it go like this," Matic told reporters.