Manchester City's Bernardo Silva eyeing football history
Bernardo Silva has said he wants to "make history" at Manchester City after helping the Premier League leaders move a step closer to an unprecedented quadruple.
Silva played a key role in keeping City's four-pronged pursuit of honours on track by sparking a thrilling fightback as Pep Guardiola's side overcome a two-goal deficit to beat Swansea City 3-2 in their FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
Not only did Silva score City's first goal at Swansea's Liberty Stadium but he also set up Sergio Aguero's late winner in south Wales to keep alive hopes of adding the FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League titles this season to the League Cup that is already in their trophy cabinet.
"All the players feel that this season can be special," said Silva.
"Last season was special in the way we won the Premier League; this season can be special because we've already won one competition, we're still playing for three," the 24-year-old added.
"We can win three or lose all of them as well, so it will be very tough, so yeah, we know that the last month-and-a-half will be very tough.
"It will be crucial, to make something special and to try to write an important page in the history of this club, and that's what we'll try to do."
In the meantime, the Portuguese midfielder was buoyed by the manner of City's victory over Swansea.
"It's very important to win these kinds of games as well, not only the games you win four or five-nil, but these games where you have to show character," explained Silva.
"We could have been out after arriving at half-time losing 2-0, so we have to keep our focus, knowing our opponents are very strong.
"There are no perfect teams, so we try to improve, we know that in some moments of the game we're not as good as some teams, and we try to improve that.
"Obviously we cannot be perfect in all moments, but so far this season, to still be in the four competitions -- three left, because one we've won already -- it's pretty good. It means we've been doing a pretty good job, but we still have to improve a few things and we'll try to do it."
Silva will link up with Portugal before turning his attention to the end-of-season run-in, knowing momentum is with City, who have registered 18 wins and suffered just one defeat since the turn of the year.
"Our opponents have made it very complicated for us to win trophies this season, but we've been doing quite well and we'll try to keep the momentum," said Silva, speaking before City were drawn against Brighton in the last four of the FA Cup.
"In the FA Cup semi-finals, it's one game at Wembley and anything can happen against very strong opponents.
"The Champions League is probably the most difficult competition in Europe, very difficult to win as well.
"The Premier League, very tight this season with Liverpool in a great momentum as well, so no competition will be easy."
His starring role in Swansea rounded off a momentous week for Silva that saw him sign a new City contract reportedly worth £150,000 ($200,000 176,000 euros) a week.
"It was a special moment for me, I'm very happy to stay here, to sign a new deal with Man City, and to stay until 2025," said the former Monaco player.
"To be honest it was a very easy decision to sign a new deal because I've been very happy to be here for the last season-and-a-half, a little bit more than that.
"It has been fantastic, I've been living the dream."