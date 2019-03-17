Kevin 'Two Guns' Lerena lives up to his own hype

Boxers often make extravagant promises as soon as they come within 100 meters of a microphone but many of them fail to live up to their own hype after they’ve stepped into the ring.

The cynics must have snickered uncontrollably when IBO cruiserweight champion Kevin “Two Guns” Lerena predicted ahead of his fight against Artur "Thunderman" Mann that he would stop the challenger via knockout when the two boxers met at Emperors Palace on Saturday night.

The 26-year-old local fighter did exactly as he promised when he demolished the German-based Kazakhstani in four rounds in front of a big crowd in the Golden Gloves event dubbed ’No Mercy’ that had seven international card.

Lerena produced arguably the best performance of his career on Saturday after training for the fight as if his life depended on the belt he was defending.

But he looked to have lost the first round after approaching it too cautiously‚ seemingly to avoid rushing out and getting caught cold.