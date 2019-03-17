With his side staring down the barrel‚ Swys de Bruin reluctantly reached for the blowtorch at half time.

His fiery rage did the trick as the Lions recorded one of Super Rugby’s more memorable come-from-behind wins over the Melbourne Rebels at Ellis Park on Saturday.

His side had gone into the sheds 26-5 down before matters were compounded moments after the resumption when the Rebels stretched their advantage to 33-5.

“I lost it‚” De Bruin admitted afterwards.

“There were one or two words that came out badly. Sorry about that‚” he said while leaning over to the Lions’ sheepish looking captain Malcolm Marx.

“But maybe it was time to lay the marker down once and for all. I don’t think I’ve lost it like this before. I know how good these guys can be and they were not‚” said De Bruin about a desperately poor first half.