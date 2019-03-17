Hashim Amla will miss the last competitive matches South Africa will play before the World Cup.

The stalwart batter’s father is gravely ill‚ and on Sunday he was left out of both squads named for the three T20s against Sri Lanka this week — South Africa’s last matches before they meet the Lankans again in a World Cup warm-up game in Cardiff on March 24.

Amla didn’t play in the five one-day internationals the teams contested in the past two weeks‚ but he scored 108 not out and 59 in five ODIs against Pakistan last month.

Theoretically he could play in the Cobras’ remaining two one-day matches‚ and in two more if they reach the final.

Amla‚ who last played for South Africa in the third Test against Sri Lanka at St George’s Park in February and has since had a one-day outing for the Cobras‚ could also hone his game in next month’s franchise T20 tournament.