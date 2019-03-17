Bafana Bafana have decided to camp in Tunis for the majority of their time in Tunisia‚ then spend two days in match venue Sfax ahead of their huge Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya their next Sunday.

The national team left for Tunisia - where the match will be played due to the unstable security situation in Libya - on Saturday night at 8.40pm‚ flying to Frankfurt‚ Germany‚ where they arrived at 6.15pm.

They took a two-hour connecting flight to Tunis at 9am‚ where they will set up camp until Thursday.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter said ahead of the team's departure that this was because there was no adequate training facilities in Sfax.