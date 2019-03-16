SuperSport United, Kaizer Chiefs share spoils in thrilling draw

Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United both had their hopes of a late surge at the Premier Soccer League title handed a blow when they played out a 1-1 draw at the Mbombela Stadium on Friday night.

Mxolisi Machupu had SuperSport ahead after less than 120 seconds but Khama Billiat replied for Chiefs before the quarter-hour mark as the two sides traded blows in a high tempo first half.

But the game faded in the second half as the two teams tired in their efforts to win a much needed three point haul.

SuperSport remain three points ahead of Chiefs but both sides are still way off the pace with just six games left and both must feel this was an opportunity missed.

SuperSport used their flanks to good effect early on with Evans Rusike and Aubrey Modhiba creating down both the left and right wing.

But their early goal came from a set piece that Cjiefs did not clear properly, allowing SuperSport several efforts before Modhiba hit on target.

Bruce Bvuma saved but parried it straight onto the head of Machupu, who steered it into the goal.

Chiefs first attack saw the debutant Nkosingiphile Ngcobo’s shot blocked but the rebound fall for Leonardo Castro, who just missed out.

But after 14 minutes, Chiefs were level as the SuperSport defenders backed off to allow Khama Billiat to strike home with Ronwen Williams unsighted as the ball flew past him.

It was Billiat’s first league goal of what has been, up to now, a relatively miserable 2019 for him.

Castro could have made it 2-1 when Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya delivered the perfect cross from the left foot he turned it wide of the target from point-blank range.

Williams made a massive save on the half-hour mark to deny Willard Katsande, restored to the Chiefs’ team and the captaincy, as the Zimbabwean hardman chased onto a rebound from Ngcobo’s freekick but was denied a goal by the bravery of the SuperSport keeper.

Ten minutes into the second half, Clayton Daniels was just wide as he flicked on Modhiba’s freekick and soon after Rusike was denied by Bvuma’s sharp save.

But after that it was a sloppy affair that leaves the title aspirations dented.