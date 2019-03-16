Rafa Nadal hopes to be ready for 'special' Roger Federer clash

A hurting Rafael Nadal is "hopeful" he'll be ready Saturday to renew his rivalry with Roger Federer in the semi-finals of the ATP Indian Wells Masters.

The longtime foes have amassed 37 Grand Slam titles between them -- Federer with 20 and Nadal with 17 -- and built a unique relationship over 15 years and 38 prior matches, not to mention countless promotional and charitable activities off the court together.

"If I don't see this match as special it's because I don't love this sport and I don't appreciate the story of this sport," Nadal said after reaching the semi-final showdown with a 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (7/2) victory over Karen Khachanov.

"It's not my case," he said. "Of course it's a special match."

Federer, who defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 to reach the semi-finals, feels the same, saying the contrast in styles and personality between himself and Nadal lend spice to their history.

"The way we go about it is very different, yet we both find a way to excel," Federer said. "The way he came up was very clay-court based, and I was apparently very grass-court based, and we both found our ways also on the other surface," Federer said. "It's been quite a journey with Rafa side by side."