Lions fight back to stun Rebels in Ellis Park thriller

That the result of this match rested on the accuracy of one kick was perhaps unfair on everyone here. Least of all on the Lions’ young replacement flyhalf Gianni Lombard.

The rookie who was on for Elton Jantjies who was substituted with 10 minutes to go, took his time as those in attendance were reduced to a hush and no nails left to gnaw.

Lombard, with a delayed approach struck the ball sweetly, dead centre through the middle of the uprights to hand the Lions a 36-33 victory over the Rebels and it was one of the most unlikely wins you are likely to see.

The clichéd ‘game of two halves’ doesn’t begin to convey what had transpired here on Saturday.

The Lions were dead and pretty much buried at 33-5 after 43 minutes but they staged a comeback that even tops the 22-3 deficit they overturned against the Hurricanes in their splendid rear guard action in the semi-final in 2017.

The Lions’, wholly outplayed in a dreadful first half punctuated by error and misadventure, found their mojo in the second half, but not before the Rebels streaked even further ahead immediately after the break.

They were staring down both barrels and few held out hope for a miraculous revival but the hosts’ forwards with Kwagga Smith, Marnus Schoeman, Carlu Sadie and Malcolm Marx leading the charge slowly, but