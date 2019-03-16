“I had a lot of time to reflect; where I want to go with my career and what’s important to me in the immediate future‚” he said.

“My family becomes a big part of that. I have two growing children and I want to be a present father.

“I’ve seen the difference it makes being at home. I’ve had an illustrious opportunity from a career point of view.

“But I’ve just got to that point where‚ for international cricket and the demands it makes, it’s come to the end.”

Newlands will give one of its favourite sons a fitting farewell – not least because it will hope he is part of SA’s first World Cup triumph in England in May‚ June and July‚ where he will play his last ODIs.

“[I’ve got] massive aspirations to be part of that World Cup squad and hopefully bring that elusive trophy home for South Africa‚” Duminy said.

He has played 193 ODIs‚ scoring four centuries and 27 half-centuries and taking 68 wickets.

If he cracks the nod for the World Cup, it will be his third trip to the tournament.

Saturday’s match is SA’s last competitive one before the World Cup.