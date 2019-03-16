Ernst Middendorp still clinging to Kaizer Chiefs's league title hopes

The draw means Chiefs are still seven points adrift of leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with six games to go. They remain in seventh spot with matches running out.

“The chance‚ had we won‚ would have been a lot bigger to come a lot closer (to the teams at the top) but at the same time you know Orlando Pirates has to go to Black Leopards and you are not winning there easily‚” Middendorp said.

He is holding onto the hope that sides like Sundowns and Pirates will drop points in their remaining seven games.

“Orlando Pirates must still play Bidvest Wits and if I’m not mistaken Orlando Pirates must still play Mamelodi Sundowns.”

Middendorp said he felt the frontrunners could cancel each other out and allow Chiefs to still sneak into a championship-winning slot.

“We delivered a draw as two teams sitting a bit behind but at the same time if they deliver a draw and we are capable to win our games … let’s wait and see what happens.

“We are going from game to game and our next big target is now of course the cup game on March 31 and we will do everything to be well prepared and deliver a good performance on the field and be successful.”

Chiefs will be back in Nelspruit at the end of the month to take on Cape Town City in the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup and resume their league campaign at home to struggling Baroka on April 6.