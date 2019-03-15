Whole family can enjoy Lake Farm event

In its 24th year, the annual Lake Farm Centre Charity Run and Ride promises to provide an action-packed weekend, not only for the participants, but also for the whole family.

It will take place on March 23 and 24 at the Lake Farm Centre in Lakeside Road.

Achilles Running Club, who have organised the run for many years, have planned the weekend programme to cater for all ages and levels of fitness.

“We encourage families to come out to Lake Farm Centre for a superb outdoor outing, fresh air, exercise and tea treats, all for a great cause,” club secretary Graham Channon said.

On Saturday, the road events include a 24km run and the popular 10km and 5km routes.

On the trail, entrants can choose between the family 2km walk or the 4km and 15km distances.

On Sunday, mountain-bikers will have four options – 3km or 6km for children and 14km and 20km.

All finishers will receive unique hand-made medals produced by the Lake Farm Centre residents. Visitors can also enjoy a morning in the country with Lake Farm Centre’s famous tea room’s scones and cream, pancakes, boerewors rolls and fresh farm produce.

To enter online go to www.lakefarm.org.za and for more information on road and trail runs contact Channon (078-184-9723). For mountain bike queries, contact Mervyn Wood (082-557-9000)..