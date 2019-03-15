Nozipho Bell bags another shot at world title

Port Elizabeth’s finest female boxer, Nozipho Bell, will have another go at a world title when she fights Unathi Myekeni for her World Boxing Federation featherweight belt in the Women in Boxing Tournament at Nangoza Jebe Hall in New Brighton, on March 23.

This comes after the Walmer Township boxer lost the WBO female world super featherweight championship title to Poland’s Ewa Brodnicka in October last year.

The 29-year-old South African junior lightweight champion said the fight against the East London-born 36-year-old boxer was an opportunity to redeem herself.

“I know people will be questioning my change in division,” Bell said.

“I don’t see that much of a difference because I’ll only have to drop one kilogram for the fight. That won’t be difficult for me.

“When I heard the news that I will be fighting for the WBF world title I was very excited because this is going to be my first fight this year.

“Plus it’s another world title fight after my loss in Poland.

“This fight is very important to me because it is going to open doors for bigger titles and it is an opportunity to redeem myself after losing to Brodnicka,” she said.

“I know Unathi, I have seen her fight but my focus is not on her.