From zero to hero: Wayne Sandilands aims to save Pirates yet again

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands has not allowed one bad mistake to define him as the veteran is now back to his best.

Sandilands had the worst start to the 2018/19 campaign after his embarrassing howler cost his team in the 1-1 draw against Highlands Park in August.

After that error, the 35-year-old spent the next six months watching the team from the grand stands and many thought it was the end of the road.

He admitted that life on the sidelines was a frustrating experience. "It's by God's grace that I'm here playing again. Nothing changed in the way I work day to day. I always strive to be better and worked as hard as I can," Sandilands said.

"I am happy to be playing again but for me I just want to be there for the team. Right now it's the business end of the season and every game is huge so I want to help the team progress."