From zero to hero: Wayne Sandilands aims to save Pirates yet again
Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands has not allowed one bad mistake to define him as the veteran is now back to his best.
Sandilands had the worst start to the 2018/19 campaign after his embarrassing howler cost his team in the 1-1 draw against Highlands Park in August.
After that error, the 35-year-old spent the next six months watching the team from the grand stands and many thought it was the end of the road.
He admitted that life on the sidelines was a frustrating experience. "It's by God's grace that I'm here playing again. Nothing changed in the way I work day to day. I always strive to be better and worked as hard as I can," Sandilands said.
"I am happy to be playing again but for me I just want to be there for the team. Right now it's the business end of the season and every game is huge so I want to help the team progress."
Since his return to the field in the Soweto derby last month, Sandilands has been a pillar for his team and has rescued them on a few occasions with his saves.
Bucs have Sandilands to thank that scores remained at 2-2 in their encounter against FC Platinum in the CAF Champions League last week.
The Buccaneers will need his heroics again against Horoya AC at the Stade du Septembre 28 in Guinea tomorrow (3pm SA time).
"The name says it all. It's a league of champions. I don't believe there is any easy opposition. We would have loved to do better at home; in this competition it's important to win home games," he said.
"We are obviously disappointed with the result that we had but that is behind us. The focus is now on our final game. We will have to try to match their intensity and energy. We have to be willing to die out there and leave it out on the field."