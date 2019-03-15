'Extremely lucky' Bangladesh cricketers narrowly avoid mosque massacre

New Zealand tour and prompted an emotional response from top sportspeople including a tearful Sonny Bill Williams.

Most of the Bangladeshi team and staff had arrived at Christchurch’s Masjid al Noor mosque for Friday prayers when they were warned not to go inside as the shooting unfolded.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 40 people were killed in attacks on two mosques on what she described as “one of New Zealand’s darkest days“.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said the team were unharmed but “mentally shocked“, and had been ordered to stay in the team hotel.

“They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel,” Yunus told AFP.