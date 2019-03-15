Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) compliance head‚ Lindiwe Ndziba‚ has resigned with immediate effect in the wake of being asked to reapply for her position.

Her departure‚ and its abrupt manner‚ could be interpreted as a sign that all is still not well at often-troubled CSA.

An email from CSA’s executive support officer‚ Sipho Rihlamvu‚ landed after 5pm on Monday to inform staff of Ndziba’s resignation and that it “took effect on Monday 11 March‚ 2019”.

TimesLIVE understands that Ndziba’s decision may have been prompted by her failure to retain her position after reapplying for it.

A CSA spokesperson confirmed that she had been asked to reapply‚ but not that she had lost the job in the process.

“HR [human resources] has not given us any clarity on that‚” the spokesperson said of the latter. “Such matters are confidential and we’re only notified when a new appointment is made.”