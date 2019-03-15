CSA head of compliance resigns
Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) compliance head‚ Lindiwe Ndziba‚ has resigned with immediate effect in the wake of being asked to reapply for her position.
Her departure‚ and its abrupt manner‚ could be interpreted as a sign that all is still not well at often-troubled CSA.
An email from CSA’s executive support officer‚ Sipho Rihlamvu‚ landed after 5pm on Monday to inform staff of Ndziba’s resignation and that it “took effect on Monday 11 March‚ 2019”.
TimesLIVE understands that Ndziba’s decision may have been prompted by her failure to retain her position after reapplying for it.
A CSA spokesperson confirmed that she had been asked to reapply‚ but not that she had lost the job in the process.
“HR [human resources] has not given us any clarity on that‚” the spokesperson said of the latter. “Such matters are confidential and we’re only notified when a new appointment is made.”
Contacted by TMG Digital on Friday‚ Ndziba declined to comment beyond saying she had left CSA.
Described by various sources as “feisty”‚ “very competent” and “someone you could talk to”‚ Ndziba’s appointment was itself the result of a tempest that began brewing in late 2016.
That was when chief financial officer Naasei Appiah laid a complaint against then chief executive Haroon Lorgat over the lack of black African women in executive positions at CSA.
By July 2017 Ndziba‚ formerly of accounting heavyweights Deloitte‚ where she had worked on high profile accounts in the United Kingdom and in South Africa‚ was CSA’s head of compliance.