Sundowns and Pirates turn to hostile away CAF battles

With top two teams in the Absa Premiership preoccupied with the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes Bidvest Wits, Cape Town City and SuperSport United stand a better chance of winning the domestic title.

Sundowns returned to the summit of the standings after their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United in midweek, while Orlando Pirates remained second.

Sundowns and Pirates will be competing in the Champions League on Saturday against Wydad Casablanca and Horoya, respectively.

"As always, I am happy to be second, but I won't lose games just because I want to be second," Mosimane said.

"This thing of being top of the league; we are there for only a few days and then we come out. I prefer to lead and then come out at the right time.