Sundowns and Pirates turn to hostile away CAF battles
With top two teams in the Absa Premiership preoccupied with the CAF Champions League, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane believes Bidvest Wits, Cape Town City and SuperSport United stand a better chance of winning the domestic title.
Sundowns returned to the summit of the standings after their 2-1 win over Maritzburg United in midweek, while Orlando Pirates remained second.
Sundowns and Pirates will be competing in the Champions League on Saturday against Wydad Casablanca and Horoya, respectively.
"As always, I am happy to be second, but I won't lose games just because I want to be second," Mosimane said.
"This thing of being top of the league; we are there for only a few days and then we come out. I prefer to lead and then come out at the right time.
"The team that has an opportunity is Wits and City. Watch out for SuperSport as well they also have a good chance."
The title race has been one of the tightly contested one in recent memory with only five points separating leaders Downs on 43 and SuperSport with 38 points.
For now, though, the Brazilians turn their attention to continental competition.
The last time the two teams played each other at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in January, the former Bafana Bafana coach was left fuming at the Moroccan giants, Wydad's behaviour of intimidating ball boys and acting in an unsporting manner.
Now that Downs are going to Morocco, Mosimane expects their behaviour
to be worse.
"Has it ever been nice there? In the passage and the corridors that's where the trouble is. They do whatever they want to do to us there," Mosimane said.
"CAF Champions League is way behind, hey. They don't provide us a bus or training pitch. North Africa, yesses. It's 2019 but we still find those things.
"But they will have to play a high line because, using our speed, we will get behind them."