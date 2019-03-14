Ronwen Williams, Darren Keet battle for Bafana's No 1 jersey
Goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's absence from Bafana Bafana has thrust Ronwen Williams and Darren Keet back into the spotlight.
Khune, who's Bafana's number one, has been recovering from a shoulder injury that has sidelined him since December.
Williams and Keet will battle it out for the No 1 jersey for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya to be played in Tunisia on March 24, while Bruce Bvuma has come in as a third goalkeeper.
But Williams, of SuperSport United, said yesterday that he's not just fighting Bidvest Wits' Keet for his place, but also believes Bvuma, who plays for Kaizer Chiefs, is not just there to add to the numbers.
"Yeah, it's always nice going to Bafana and it's always a nice challenge," Williams said before SuperSport's training session in Sunninghill, Johannesburg, yesterday.
"We encourage each other - myself, Itu, Darren, Jackson [Mabokgwane] and all the goalkeepers. We have a bond and we gel together. Whoever plays on the day, we support him. I mean, this is for the country and it's bigger than us," continued the Port Elizabeth-born goalkeeper.
"It's going to be a nice challenge and it's one that I'm looking forward to."
Still on national team matters, Williams added that there's no need to offer new kid on the block Bvuma any advice as he familiarises himself with the setup.
"I'm not one to give advice. He's got the perfect guy in Itu, who's done it all. I just have to make him feel comfortable and not long ago I was in his shoes battling it out with the likes of Itu when I started. I will tell him [Bvuma] that he's not there to be the number three or make up the numbers," he said.
Before reporting for national team duty on Saturday, Williams will be in goal when SuperSport take on Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (8pm).
He will captain the side in the absence of suspended midfielder Dean Furman.
"Everyone is going to watch our game against Chiefs - they always watch the big games - and that's where I perform my best."