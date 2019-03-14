Ronwen Williams, Darren Keet battle for Bafana's No 1 jersey

"We encourage each other - myself, Itu, Darren, Jackson [Mabokgwane] and all the goalkeepers. We have a bond and we gel together. Whoever plays on the day, we support him. I mean, this is for the country and it's bigger than us," continued the Port Elizabeth-born goalkeeper.

"It's going to be a nice challenge and it's one that I'm looking forward to."

Still on national team matters, Williams added that there's no need to offer new kid on the block Bvuma any advice as he familiarises himself with the setup.

"I'm not one to give advice. He's got the perfect guy in Itu, who's done it all. I just have to make him feel comfortable and not long ago I was in his shoes battling it out with the likes of Itu when I started. I will tell him [Bvuma] that he's not there to be the number three or make up the numbers," he said.

Before reporting for national team duty on Saturday, Williams will be in goal when SuperSport take on Kaizer Chiefs at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow (8pm).

He will captain the side in the absence of suspended midfielder Dean Furman.

"Everyone is going to watch our game against Chiefs - they always watch the big games - and that's where I perform my best."