Speedster Anrich Nortje is prepared to take the knocks as he grows into his role as a strike bowler for the Proteas.

Nortje experienced mixed emotions in his third one-day international‚ a match the Proteas comfortably won by six wickets at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

He bowled beautifully up front to dismiss three of Sri Lanka’s top order batsmen to have the tourists reeling at 71 for six.

At that stage‚ his figures read a tidy and impressive three for 19 in six overs.

He came back for a second spell with the total on 141 for nine with Sri Lanka tailender Isuru Udana set on 32 off 40 balls.

Udana then clubbed the Warriors fast man for 23 in his seventh over and 15 off his eighth.

The former Brandwag schoolboy star finished with three for 57 as Sri Lanka were rolled for 189.