Pitso Mosimane’s purring Mamelodi Sundowns machine now gunning for top spot on the continent

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is eyeing a top place finish and a possible rare double over fierce rivals Wydad Casablanca when the two sides meet in the last match of the Caf Champions League group stages in Rabat on Saturday.

The Brazilians beat Wydad 2-1 in the emotionally-charged first leg at Lucas Moripe Stadium in January where Themba Zwane scored a brace and Mosimane said he would happily settle for a draw to guarantee the top spot.

“The last match against Wydad is important for us in terms of who finishes on top because we are all on three points on the log‚” he said.

“You don’t want to lose at Wydad‚ so we will try to get a favourable result from that match to make sure that we stay on top of the log and avoid being mixed up with the big boys in the quarterfinal stage.

“When you are in the pool of teams that finished top it is better and I am not saying that teams that are going to finish second are not good.