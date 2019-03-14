Michelle Enslin ready to tackle home Ironman race

With just over three weeks to go to race day, all roads will lead to Nelson Mandela Bay as Ironman Fever begins to grip the city.

The countdown to the start cannon of the 15th Standard Bank Ironman African championships is well underway as athletes and organisers gathered for the official press conference for the April 7 event set to take the metro's beachfront by storm with local and international talent.

The event, held at the Boardwalk Hotel and Casino, welcomed various dignitaries from the Nelson Mandela Bay, title sponsor Standard Bank, in addition to half and full distance Ironman age group champion Michelle Enslin, among other esteemed guests.

Enslin, who will be racing in the orange gear of Ironman for the Kids again this year, said she was excited to be racing at home, even more so now that she holds the world titles across both half and full distance Ironman races.

With the change in the bike and run courses for the 2019 edition of the race, Enslin said it will be a tough course this year which would properly test the skills of each athlete.

The bike course takes athletes along Marine Drive, proceeding left onto Sardinia Bay Road and right onto Heron Road.

Athletes will turn left onto Seaview Road and continue to the turnaround approximately 1.3km from De Stades Road.

Heading back along Seaview Road, athletes will go through Mount Pleasant on Buffelsfontein/Heugh Road all the way to the Walmer Boulevard–Settlers Highway intersection, where they will turn right back onto Marine Drive.

Speaking to The Herald on Wednesday, Enslin said: “It’s going to be tough and we as athletes have to be ready for a tough day at the office.