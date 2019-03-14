Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes have work cut in Melbourne

Mercedes have plenty of work ahead to challenge Ferrari, world champion Lewis Hamilton said Thursday but voiced confidence his team was making good progress.

The 34-year-old, who was dominant in 2018, said after pre-season testing in Barcelona the Italian team could be up to half a second quicker at the opening race of the year in Melbourne on Sunday.

While cars have different engine settings and fuel loads in testing, the Briton insisted he wasn't joking despite winning five drivers' and constructors' titles in a row.

"Usually the first few races is when you really start to get an idea of where everyone stands," the five-time champion said in his pre-race press conference.

"But we certainly have work to do. We weren't talking BS you know (in Barcelona). We have work to do."

Hamilton won 11 of the 21 races in 2018 to beat Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel and secure his fifth championship with two rounds to spare.

Now fully refreshed after an off-season break spent skydiving and surfing, among other things, he is partnered for a third successive season by Valtteri Bottas.