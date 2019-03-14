English Premier League's 'fab four' dominate Champions League

Brexit, what Brexit? All four English entrants are still in Europe.

For the first time in a decade the Premier League reigns supreme, providing half of the Champions League quarter-finalists for Friday's last-eight draw.

Liverpool were the last to book their ticket, with a hugely impressive 3-1 win away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, joining Tottenham and Manchester City in beating German opposition, while Manchester United's miraculous comeback against Paris Saint-Germain will live long in the memory.

"It had to be Liverpool ensuring a Fab Four from England were touring Europe," wrote Henry Winter in The Times.

Not since 2008/09 has the Premier League, or any other league, enjoyed such a privileged position in Europe's premier club competition.

Despite record broadcast deals bringing in billions from around the globe, English clubs have been out-thought and outplayed at Champions League level over the past decade.

The 2009 final, that saw Pep Guardiola's Barcelona defeat a much-fancied Manchester United in Cristiano Ronaldo's last game for the English club, kicked off a decade of dominance for La Liga. That was thanks, in no small part, to the magic of Lionel Messi at Barcelona and Ronaldo during his nine years at Real Madrid. Between them, those clubs have won seven of the past 10 titles.

"