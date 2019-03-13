After four wildly successful years as South African host of the men’s leg of the HSBC World Sevens Series‚ Cape Town will also host a women’s tournament this year.

That was the official word from SA Rugby and World Rugby on Wednesday‚ bringing Cape Town in line with several other tournaments on the World Series calendar that host male and female competitions simultaneously.

World Rugby announced a new look men’s and women’s World Rugby Sevens Series for 2019 to 2023 on Wednesday‚ confirming there would be six combined men’s and women’s rounds.

The much anticipated – and highly successful – Cape Town Sevens will be one of the dual tournaments alongside Dubai‚ Hamilton‚ Sydney‚ Hong Kong and Paris.