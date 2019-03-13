Vincent Tshituka ditched the quick step for the side step and he’s not looking back.

By canning the ballroom dancing for rugby‚ the Lions flanker is operating in a sphere less littered with glitter‚ but he’s not missing the shiny shoes.

Tshituka who made his Super Rugby debut against the Jagueres last Saturday‚ said when he is dancing these days it’s more casual and when he’s out with friends.

“I used to dabble a lot in dancing‚" Tshituka said.

"In primary school I used to do ballroom dancing.

"When I got to high school I did a lot of hip-hop. I danced with a couple of friends in competitions in grade nine.

"Then I started focusing more on my rugby in grades 10‚ 11 and 12.”

It is fair to say Tshituka’s path to professional rugby is hardly worn.

He was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo‚ only started playing rugby in grade eight‚ matriculated at Northcliff High School and used to handle the rugby ball like a loaf of bread.

“I moved to flank in grade nine. In grade 10 I moved to four lock.