VAR supporter Pep Guardiola wants quicker decisions

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola again backed the use of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) technology, but called for decisions using the system to be speeded up after his side's 7-0 thrashing of Schalke to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Three of City's goals scored by Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling had to be checked by VAR for tight offside calls, while Sane also had another goal ruled out.

But there was frustration among supporters at the Etihad over long delays before the referee was given the all clear by his video assistants to either award the goal or rule it out.

VAR also played a big role in the first leg of the last 16 tie as Schalke were awarded two penalties before losing 3-2 on the night in Gelsenkirchen and 10-2 on aggregate.

"They need to be a little bit quicker to make decisions but it is fair," said Guardiola, who wanted the Premier League to introduce the system this season.