Trokkie, Kitshoff makes first starts of season for Stormers

Exciting 21-year-old No 8 Juarno Augustus will make his first Super Rugby start of the year when the Stormers meet the Jaguares at Newlands on Friday.

Bok loosehead Steven Kitshoff will also make his first appearance of the campaign after recovering from a hamstring tear.

Augustus‚ the 2017 World Junior Player of the Year‚ comes into the starting lineup for Jaco Coetzee‚ who falls to the bench. Coetzee was a late replacement for Bok looseforward Sikhumbuzo Notshe against the Sharks two weeks ago‚ which the Stormers won 16-11.

Kitshoff’s return to fitness it timely after Ali Vermaak sustained a neck injury while hooker Scarra Ntubeni will also start for the first time this season after some impressive cameos off the bench.

Dillyn Leyds slots in at fullback with Damian Willemse moving to the bench in another rotational switch.