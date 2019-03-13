Baroka coach gets backing amid poor results

Baroka FC boss Khurishi Mphahlele has backed under-fire coach Wedson Nyirenda to steer the club out of the relegation quagmire.

Baroka are four points from the bottom of the log, and they are faced with a mountain to climb in their remaining seven matches to keep the club in the Absa Premiership.

Speaking ahead of their must-win match against Golden Arrows at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday, Mphahlele said he was confident that the former Zambian national team coach will lead the team to safety.

“I believe that he will get us out of this situation that we find ourselves in at the moment which is not good,” he said.

Baroka, who stunned Orlando Pirates to win the Telkom Knockout last year, goes into this match against Arrows on the back of an unproductive run of results where they won one of their last eight matches, and suffered four draws and three losses.

“I am sure that we will start winning matches again and I want our supporters not to panic but to continue supporting the team. If you look at the way we have been playing, our biggest problem has been scoring goals. But the coach and the boys are working on it.

"I appeal to our fans to come to our match against Arrows in their numbers and support us, because we need this victory,” said Mphahlele.

After the Arrows game, it gets even tougher for Baroka as they must negotiate two high-profile matches next month, against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium and title contenders Mamelodi Sundowns in Polokwane.

Meanwhile, former SuperSport United and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thandani Ntshumayelo started training with Baroka on Tuesday with the hope of impressing Nyirenda as he seeks to make his return to professional football after serving a drugs ban.