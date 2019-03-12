Zinedine Zidane is back at Real Madrid and fans are rejoicing

Fans rejoiced on social media as news broke that French former footballer Zinedine Zidane will return to Real Madrid FC as its manager just months after leaving the role.



AFP reported that club's president Florentino Perez met with the board and decided to remove Santiago Solari as the coach and for Zidane to return to the team just nine months after his resignation.

Zidane is likely to take over training as of Tuesday and coach Madrid's La Liga game on Saturday against Celta Vigo.



His return to the club excited many Real Madrid supporters with the hopes the team will be "resurrected".