Zinedine Zidane is back at Real Madrid and fans are rejoicing
Fans rejoiced on social media as news broke that French former footballer Zinedine Zidane will return to Real Madrid FC as its manager just months after leaving the role.
AFP reported that club's president Florentino Perez met with the board and decided to remove Santiago Solari as the coach and for Zidane to return to the team just nine months after his resignation.
Zidane is likely to take over training as of Tuesday and coach Madrid's La Liga game on Saturday against Celta Vigo.
His return to the club excited many Real Madrid supporters with the hopes the team will be "resurrected".
Zidane walking back into the Real Madrid dressing room. pic.twitter.com/4phREz9Rj7— Rich (@RichFiveNine) March 11, 2019
But honestly i don’t expect Zidane to just come in and fix everything. There’s a lot of problems and the only thing I ask of him is to get UCL for the next season. If he could overtake Athleti then that would be awesome but don’t really expect anything before next season.— LucasTheGreatDanishSerbian (@LucasPeippo) March 12, 2019
Zidane has returned to Real Madrid to prepare for the new Season? I doubt he will better days at Real than he did before. pic.twitter.com/nxAC8in2fR— Amos Maxwell (@ChampeAmos) March 12, 2019
So RealMadrid brought back Zidane??— KING Aribo Sholaide ????? (@aribo_tosin) March 12, 2019
Now tell me, are you missing your Ex?
Zidane thank you for saving us from these heat breaking moments ??— bsalgado07 (@bsalgado707) March 12, 2019
Second coming for coaches most times never end well.— Sir Efe Okedi (@efe_okedi) March 12, 2019
I can only wish Zinedine Zidane well, expected him to have gone elsewhere.
My team resurrected. Welcome back Zinedine Zidane. https://t.co/OU604GOADY— Vitalis Namiti (@Nsb_Vitalis) March 12, 2019