Coaching the Jaguares is a juggling act Gonzalo Quesada is still getting used to.

The former Test flyhalf‚ who took over from Mario Ledesma who was last year promoted to the Pumas‚ has to use his resources judicially in what is likely to be a taxing season for Argentina’s top players.

The players Quesada‚ who was the top points scorer at the 1999 Rugby World Cup‚ has to his disposal also have to do duty for Los Pumas later in the year.

“It would not be intelligent to identify just 25 players and stick with them for the season‚” said Quesada.

“You can’t squeeze your best ones like that. We need to win every game. We need to perform every week. We also need to have that mid-term look.”

It means Quesada has to rotate his Jaguares players perhaps more than his immediate predecessors.

“We had three games at home so far‚" he said.

"We didn’t have a friendly game (before the start of the tournament‚ although they walloped Uruguay a few weeks before). We started that first game against the Lions without a lot of pace or rhythm.

“The decision was to give confidence to almost the same group of players so that they could get up to speed with the Super Rugby pace. The pressure of playing the first three games at home was also a consideration.