As if the Sharks don't have major headaches to deal with after losing two consecutive South African Super Rugby derbies‚ they have to cope with Jeremy Ward's five-week suspension for a dangerous tackle.

Ward‚ who started at inside centre for the Sharks in their 37-14 defeat to the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday‚ was cited for a dangerous tackle on Bulls wing Rosko Specman.

Ward wasn't punished on the field by referee Marius van der Westhuizen‚ but the matter was taken up by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review committee.

Ward accepted a guilty plea for contravening Law 9.18 which states: A player must not lift an opponent off the ground and drop or drive that player so that their head and/or upper body make contact with the ground.