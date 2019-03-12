Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic lamented his team's lack of counter-pressing as the main reason they were held to a shocking 2-2 draw in their penultimate Caf Champions League Group B encounter against no-hopers FC Platinum of Zimbabwe at Orlando Stadium on Friday night.

In a match that the Buccaneers needed to win in order to stand a good chance of progressing to the competition’s last 8‚ Sredojevic saw his team deliver a forgettable performance in the first stanza.

“It’s very hard to explain‚” Sredojevic said after keeper Wayne Sandilands denied Never Tigere from the penalty spot in the first half before Platinum went on to find the goals to go to the break leading 2-0.

“Usually it is an easy answer but you need to give credit to the Platinum.

"They were a hard nut to crack and they had applied high pressure on us and not allowing us easy entrances in the midfield.

“Platinum won most of the 50/50 balls and they always build from behind and beat the first line of defence in the midfield with (Thembinkosi) Lorch‚ (Justin) Shonga‚ (Luvuyo) Memela and Kuda (Mahachi).