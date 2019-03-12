Kaizer Chiefs’ debutant on Saturday in their 1-0 Absa Premiership win against Maritzburg United‚ Nkosingiphile Ngcobo‚ has “huge potential”‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp has said.

Ngcobo came on at the break for Khama Billiat with the score at 0-0 after a flat first half from Chiefs‚ and showed some excellent touches in a far more energised second half where Amakhosi profited from Dumisani Zuma’s 50th-minute strike.

Middendorp paid tribute to Chiefs’ academy‚ as Ngcobo has become the second exciting promoted prospect after winger Happy Mashiane to earn a debut this season.

Chiefs’ coach said it was unfair that South Africa’s junior national teams at times appear to receive credit for players like Ngcobo’s emergence.