Lyon hoping Nabil Fekir, Memphis Depay rise to occasion in Barcelona

Lyon go to Barcelona for their Champions League last 16, second leg on Wednesday hoping to pull off a shock result with the tie still open after a goalless draw in France last month.

The odds appear stacked against the French club -- it is nine years since they won a Champions League knockout-round tie, while Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 29 home games in the competition, winning 26 of those.

Bruno Genesio's team could also be without their influential Brazilian centre-back Marcelo after he pulled up injured at the weekend, but they do have two potential match-winners further forward.

Lyon's prospects of a top-three finish in France and a return to next season's Champions League were compromised in a 2-2 draw at Strasbourg on Saturday. Genesio rested a host of key players and the move backfired as OL surrendered a two-goal lead in the second half.

Nabil Fekir was one of those who started the game on the bench, although he came on late as Lyon looked for the winner.

The club captain is Lyon's main man, and one for the big occasion after featuring for France on their run to World Cup glory last year.

Scorer of 12 goals this season, the 25-year-old was missed in the first leg against Barcelona as he served a suspension but will be back in an attacking midfield role on Wednesday.