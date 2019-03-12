Kermit Erasmus’s perceived propensity to want to be a star player weighed against Stuart Baxter picking the in-form Cape Town City forward for Bafana Bafana’s huge Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya in Tunisia.

South Africa need a draw against Libya in Sfax on Sunday‚ March 24 to qualify for Egypt 2019 in June and July.

Libya need a win.

Bafana coach Baxter said he had certainly had Erasmus‚ who has scored three goals in three Absa Premiership games for City‚ in mind for his squad‚ but had opted in the end not to select the former Orlando Pirates and Rennes forward.

“To start with – the answer to‚ ‘Was he considered?’ Absolutely‚” Baxter said.

“I had a long conversation with his coach‚ Benni McCarthy. I’ve been in touch with Kermit for a while. I went down to Cape Town to watch him play against Swedish team Hacken [in a friendly on February 5].

“Because I wanted to see some of the Cape Town players against international opposition – how they would cope with that.