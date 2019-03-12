Jurgen Klopp wary of Allianz Arena return with Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp brings Liverpool to Germany to resume their battle against Bayern Munich with the hosts billing Wednesday's Champions League last 16 return leg as an 'all or nothing' showdown.

After a goalless draw at Anfield in the first-leg three weeks ago, there is still everything to play for at Munich's Allianz Arena.

Stuttgart-born Klopp knows what awaits his Reds in the highly-charged arena where Bayern tend to raise their game and away teams face a barricade of whistles whenever they touch the ball.

"The four goals are all well and good," said Klopp after Liverpool's 4-2 win on Sunday at Burnley, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scoring twice, "But what does that have to do with Munich?

"It will not be so easy to score four goals there as well."

The 51-year-old has a modest record of nine wins, five draws and 16 defeats in 30 games against the Bavarians - as coach of either Liverpool or former clubs Mainz and Dortmund - dating back to 2004.