Amla pulls out of SA squad

Long-serving Proteas batsman Hashim Amla has withdrawn from the final two matches of the Sri Lanka cricket series on compassionate grounds.

Amla was on Monday recalled to the squad for the final two matches of the series along with JP Duminy and Aiden Markram.

On Tuesday, team doctor Mohammed Moosajee confirmed Amla's withdrawal on the eve of the fourth one-day international at St George's Park on Wednesday.

The last match will be played in Cape Town on Saturday.Moosajee said Reeza Hendricks has replaced Amla in the squad.

"Hashim Amla has asked to be excused from the last two ODIs of the current Sri Lanka series on compassionate grounds since his dad is currently critically ill," Moosajee told media on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Hash and his family during this difficult time and we understand that family obligations always come first. "The selectors have decided to add Reeza Hendricks to the squad and he arrived late yesterday evening."

It was always the intention of the selectors to rotate Hash and Reeza throughout the Sri Lanka one-day series."

Moosajee also said Duminy had recovered well from injury.

"JP had a significant shoulder injury for which he underwent surgery. He had a three-month return-to-play recovery period and we happy to say that he's come through quite nicely."

He played in the Momentum One-Day Cup without any restrictions. He got some good game time in and he's got performances behind him so he's feeling quite confident to return to the tough competition at international level."