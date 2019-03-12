Aiden Markram aiming to take his chance at St George's Park

In-form Aiden Markram will look to make the most his 11th hour chance when South Africa face Sri Lanka in the fourth Momentum one-day international at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday (1pm).

Omitted from white-ball selection in the second half of the summer until now, the Titans batsman has been handed lifeline and a late opportunity to stake a claim for World Cup selection.

South Africa have only two ODIs remaining before the World Cup squad is announced.

Markram is set to play at St George's on Wednesday in the first of those and will hope to get another go in the final match in Cape Town on Saturday.

The elegant righthander has played 16 one-day internationals for South Africa, the last of which was against Australia in Hobart on November 11. He scored 32 off 42 balls in a match where both David Miller and Faf du Plessis scored hundreds.

The Proteas have since played eight ODIs (five against Pakistan and three against Sri Lanka) and Markram has not featured.

It appeared he was out of favour for selection to the World Cup squad despite calls from the cricketing community to give him a crack in the series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

But an avalanche of Momentum One-Day Cup runs where he scored 169, 139 and 85 in consecutive innings for the Titans has finally seen him kick the door down.

He will now be wanting to force his way into the 15-man World Cup squad by capitalising at St George's and Newlands.

Markram said he had initially accepted being dropped from the squad, opted to make a difference in domestic cricket with the Titans.