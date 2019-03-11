Zinedine Zidane set for shock return to Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane will make a shock return as coach of Real Madrid after the club decided on Monday to sack Santiago Solari, say reports in the Spanish press.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has reportedly met with the board and resolved to dismiss Solari, with Zidane set to be his replacement, nine months after the he resigned at the end of last season.

Zidane could take training as early as Tuesday and be in charge for Madrid's La Liga game at home to Celta Vigo on Saturday.

His priority will be to secure Madrid's place in the top four after a turbulent fortnight that has seen them lose twice to Barcelona and knocked out by Ajax in the Champions League.