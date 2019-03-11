After Mamelodi Sundowns successfully negotiated passage to the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League with a commanding 3-0 win over Lobi Stars of Nigeria on Saturday‚ Pitso Mosimane urged South African sides to make continental competitions a top priority.

Kaizer Chiefs were dumped out of the Confederation Cup by Zambian side Zesco United and Orlando Pirates are in danger of being eliminated from the Champions League group stages after they were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Platinum of Zimbabwe on Friday.

“It is important for SA football that teams like Pirates and Chiefs go to the last stages of these tournaments because SuperSport United once did it‚” he said‚ adding that there is no excuse for failure.

“It is important because our league is top‚ we don’t have an excuse.